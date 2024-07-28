MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20 to $2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.20. MarineMax also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-3.200 EPS.

HZO stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $829.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $757.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarineMax will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HZO shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.75.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

