Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MAR traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.60. 929,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.86.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.59.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

