Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. Masco’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Masco updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.050-4.200 EPS.

Masco Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE MAS traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $77.45. 3,007,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.28. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. Masco has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $78.94.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MAS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

