Mdex (MDX) 1-Day Volume Tops $905,950.56

Mdex (MDX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Mdex token can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $20.30 million and $905,950.56 worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

