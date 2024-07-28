Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Mesabi Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.6% annually over the last three years.
Mesabi Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of MSB stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $22.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Mesabi Trust Company Profile
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
