Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Mesabi Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.6% annually over the last three years.

Mesabi Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MSB stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $22.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mesabi Trust ( NYSE:MSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The mining company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 101.61% and a net margin of 78.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

