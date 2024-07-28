Meter Governance Trading Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00000986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $20.83 million and $91,358.68 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,117,573 coins and its circulating supply is 31,086,112 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,111,117 with 31,082,477 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.69075736 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $95,580.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

