MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Tops $278.46 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $278.46 million and $8.18 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $48.97 or 0.00072145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00009727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,902.21 or 1.00034658 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011292 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006819 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 48.97897343 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 257 active market(s) with $10,973,740.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

