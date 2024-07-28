MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. 31,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,166. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

