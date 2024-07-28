MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) Short Interest Down 18.9% in July

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 53,300 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MGO Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGOL traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. 159,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,393. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 7.24. MGO Global has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Get MGO Global alerts:

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. MGO Global had a negative return on equity of 420.67% and a negative net margin of 107.95%.

MGO Global Company Profile

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGO Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGO Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.