Mina Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.21 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $597.91 million and approximately $13.21 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,176,632,804 coins and its circulating supply is 1,137,790,261 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

