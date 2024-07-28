Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,240,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 7,380,000 shares. Approximately 34.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)
In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $113,057.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Down 0.3 %
Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $12.22.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
Featured Articles
