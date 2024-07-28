MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of MINISO Group worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 43,782 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in MINISO Group by 884.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 217,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 195,451 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,431,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 79,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 50,817 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

MINISO Group Price Performance

Shares of MNSO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. 742,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,712. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $29.92.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $515.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Profile

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.