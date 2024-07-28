Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MSLOY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,727. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile
