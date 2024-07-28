Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MSLOY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,727. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizers, salt, and steel products.

