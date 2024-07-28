Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries updated its Q3 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.900 EPS.
NYSE:MHK traded up $26.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.71. 3,436,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,521. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $162.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.04 and a 200 day moving average of $115.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.
In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.
