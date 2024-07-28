Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries updated its Q3 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.900 EPS.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MHK traded up $26.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.71. 3,436,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,521. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $162.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.04 and a 200 day moving average of $115.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.