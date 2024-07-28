Morgan Stanley Boosts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $92.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.21.

Get Crown alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crown

Crown Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CCK stock opened at $85.68 on Wednesday. Crown has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $95.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average of $80.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. Crown’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,575,870 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.