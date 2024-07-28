Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,891,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578,116 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.79% of Morgan Stanley worth $1,213,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 43,417 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 44,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.19. 6,599,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,501,547. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $109.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $169.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.925 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,710.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,954 shares of company stock valued at $27,239,058 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

