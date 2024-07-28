Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.19), Zacks reports.

Morphic stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.55. 1,406,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,416,917. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.50. Morphic has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28.

In other Morphic news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 30,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $1,689,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 43,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $2,451,628.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,210.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 30,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $1,689,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,790 shares of company stock worth $7,018,566. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MORF shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Morphic from $30.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

