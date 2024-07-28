Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires New Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,719,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 508.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 17,299 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 398,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,690,000 after purchasing an additional 178,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CSWI shares. CL King started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 3.2 %

CSWI traded up $9.36 on Friday, hitting $300.87. 105,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,161. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $301.36. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.94.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $210.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 12.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $257,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,028.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

