Morse Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 565,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,695,000 after buying an additional 74,628 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $1,231,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 38,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,234,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,307. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $56.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.4212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.