Morse Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Morse Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.72. 2,046,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.87 and a 52 week high of $183.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.44.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

