Morse Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Morse Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,358 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $160.64. 8,356,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,651,893. The company has a market capitalization of $386.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 46.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

