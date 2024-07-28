Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,042 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 108.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,447,587,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after acquiring an additional 442,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,420,882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $790,822,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,417.69.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $6.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,234.86. 207,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,297.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,223.96. The company has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,905 shares of company stock valued at $137,900,519. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

