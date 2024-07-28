Morse Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.21.

Netflix Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.72 on Friday, hitting $631.37. 3,120,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $697.49. The company has a market cap of $270.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $658.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $609.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.