Morse Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.8% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock traded up $4.56 on Friday, hitting $441.30. 1,196,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,967. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $468.78. The stock has a market cap of $156.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $427.82 and a 200-day moving average of $398.79.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.74.

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total value of $141,146.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,272.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,358 shares of company stock worth $5,592,694. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

