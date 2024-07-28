Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG) Trading 0.6% Higher

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.83 and last traded at $29.80. Approximately 10,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $438.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 1.60% of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF

The Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (TMFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies of any size with quality growth characteristics, selected based on qualitative and quantitative factors. TMFG was launched on Jun 17, 2014 and is managed by Motley Fool.

