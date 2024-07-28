MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSM traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $87.63. 674,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,523. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.88. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.10 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

