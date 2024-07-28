Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Short Interest Down 18.3% in July

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Mynaric Trading Down 3.2 %

MYNA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. 316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734. Mynaric has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80.

About Mynaric

Mynaric AG develops and manufactures laser communication products for aerospace-based communication networks for government and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Air and Space segments. The company's laser communication technology provides long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless space, airborne, and terrestrial applications.

