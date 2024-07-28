Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Short Interest Down 18.3% in July

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Mynaric Trading Down 3.2 %
MYNA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. 316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734. Mynaric has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80.
About Mynaric
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mynaric
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Mynaric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynaric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.