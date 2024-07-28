Myro (MYRO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $141.13 Million

Myro (MYRO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Myro has a market capitalization of $141.13 million and $22.27 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Myro has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Myro

Myro launched on November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Myro’s official website is myrothedog.com. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol.

Myro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.13675704 USD and is down -12.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $29,375,031.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

