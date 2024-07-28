NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $6.12 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $5.53 or 0.00008051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $6.12 billion and $154.63 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00040358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009055 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000611 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,202,679,274 coins and its circulating supply is 1,106,429,865 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,202,590,183 with 1,106,096,593 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.49498514 USD and is down -3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 427 active market(s) with $224,578,861.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

