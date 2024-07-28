Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0122 on Major Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $545.43 million and approximately $17.11 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,868.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.20 or 0.00592701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00104724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00033356 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.35 or 0.00242196 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00066012 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,336,375,409 coins and its circulating supply is 44,639,525,649 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

