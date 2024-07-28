NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.47 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. NetScout Systems updated its FY25 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 857,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,951. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Articles

