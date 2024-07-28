Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.650 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Up 40.5 %

Shares of NWL traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,323,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

