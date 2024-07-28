NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Purchased by Ceeto Capital Group LLC

Ceeto Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade during the first quarter worth $87,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen raised their target price on NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

NextDecade Stock Performance

NEXT stock remained flat at $7.77 during midday trading on Friday. 1,079,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. NextDecade Co. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.64). On average, research analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextDecade

(Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.