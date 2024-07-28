NFT Market Capitalization Tops $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,121.21 or 0.99997563 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006783 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00072842 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

