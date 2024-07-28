NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.51

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.51 and traded as low as $10.16. NSK shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 479 shares changing hands.

NSK Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.

About NSK

(Get Free Report)

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.