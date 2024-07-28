NWI Management LP Lowers Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

NWI Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. NWI Management LP owned about 0.11% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $905,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 13,749 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

NYSE TDS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.95. 870,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,874. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.29%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

