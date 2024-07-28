NWI Management LP Sells 140,000 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

NWI Management LP decreased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. United Airlines comprises about 0.3% of NWI Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. NWI Management LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAL. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

United Airlines Trading Up 1.4 %

United Airlines stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,867,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

