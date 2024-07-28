Oak Valley Bancorp Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $27.37 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oak Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.