OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 35,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in OFS Capital by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 1,180.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,607 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:OFS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. 57,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,023. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

OFS Capital Announces Dividend

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.37%.

OFS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.