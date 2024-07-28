Oil States International (OIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $167.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.08 million. On average, analysts expect Oil States International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oil States International stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.38 million, a P/E ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 2.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OIS. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Oil States International from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oil States International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oil States International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

