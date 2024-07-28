OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Achieves $37.49 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. OMG Network has a market cap of $37.49 million and approximately $9.30 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00040348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009229 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

