Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.69

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.69 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 10.22 ($0.13). Oncimmune shares last traded at GBX 10.45 ($0.14), with a volume of 2,839 shares trading hands.

Oncimmune Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 806.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of £7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.14.

Oncimmune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oncimmune Holdings plc, an immunodiagnostics company, develops solutions for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, an immunodiagnostic blood test for detecting and identifying lung cancer; ImmunoINSIGHTS that enables life science organizations to optimize drug development and delivery; SeroTag discovery arrays for discovering and validating biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.