Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,265,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,907 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.56% of Otis Worldwide worth $224,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $628,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913,933 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,721,000 after purchasing an additional 494,460 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,409,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 403,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $30,337,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.48. 2,466,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,455. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.07.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Melius began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

