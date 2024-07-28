Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,328 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $21,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTLC. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

PTLC stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.71. The company had a trading volume of 75,225 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

