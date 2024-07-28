Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,215 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,796,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,841,000 after buying an additional 232,203 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $233,737.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,051.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,467,179 shares of company stock worth $242,726,313. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLTR opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 226.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.32.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

