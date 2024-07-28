Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Short Interest Update

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,979,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,106.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,173 shares of company stock worth $7,296,388. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,654,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $2,507,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 47,663 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $1,540,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $1,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Paylocity from $200.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.88.

Paylocity stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.43. 288,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,775. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.22 and its 200 day moving average is $157.02. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $129.94 and a 52-week high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

