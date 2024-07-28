Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Down 20.4% in July

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,898,100 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 2,385,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Peninsula Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

PENMF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 189,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,956. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Peninsula Energy has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in the United States. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

