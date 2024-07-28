Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Issues Earnings Results

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26, Zacks reports. Performance Shipping had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 62.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.51 million for the quarter.

Performance Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSHG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 26,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.32. Performance Shipping has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Performance Shipping in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

About Performance Shipping

Featured Articles

