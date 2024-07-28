Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CATX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of CATX opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Johan M. Spoor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,956.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori A. Woods bought 4,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Johan M. Spoor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $160,956.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,814 shares of company stock valued at $385,487. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $15,511,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $6,069,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566,356 shares during the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

