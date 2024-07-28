Piper Sandler Lowers National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group cut their price objective on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.20.

Get National Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NBHC

National Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. National Bank has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $46.51.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 228,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 935,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,730,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 743.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 200,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 176,375 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 42.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.